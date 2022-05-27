ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s New in the Hamptons This Summer

By Leigh Nordstrom and Kristen Tauer
 4 days ago
Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and marks the start of summer unofficially — though it’s very much the official kickoff of Hamptons happenings. Below, a few highlights of what not to miss this season out east.

Where to Eat and Stay

New on the hospitality scene is Marram Montauk recently reopened (and now with a liquor license). Guests have access to bikes, the hotel’s seaside pool, luxury, wellness-focused suites and the beach, and are able to book surf lessons, private energy healing, personalized tarot reading and sound baths.

“In addition to debuting two new luxury suites with views of the Atlantic and wellness programming like salt cave therapy, we are introducing a new cocktail program at our beloved counter service South American café, Mostrador Marram,” explains the director of hospitality, Philip Cham. “This year we will have a menu of classic cocktails inspired by the flavors of South America like the Brazilian caipiroska and Cuban mojito that will complement a wine list including Argentinian and Uruguayan natural wines as well as labels from local wineries. Guests can also expect the return of Mostrador’s homemade lemonades and kombuchas.”

Bounce Beach Montauk picks back up Memorial Day Weekend with lineup that includes an event hosted by Victor Cruz on Friday, Tyler Cameron on Saturday and Nicole Miller will launch a new vintage of her Nicole Miller Rosé with a dinner on Sunday. Marni returns to Shelter Island’s Sunset Beach Hotel for a second year. The brand has lent its fabrics and emblems to the hotel’s interior spaces and outdoor lounge setups. Also on Shelter Island, father-daughter team Valerie Mnuchin and Robert Mnuchin will open their restaurant Léon in July. The restaurant will feature French and Italian dishes and a wood-burning hearth.

The Surf Lodge is never short of activity, and things kick off this weekend with Memorial Day. Zegna is popping up in Montauk at the Surf Lodge, with a party on Sunday featuring a performance by Questlove. What exactly Zegna will be doing beyond that remains a bit of a mystery — the brand says they are going to “shine a spotlight on individuals’ dynamic personalities, sense of style and their own path worth taking.” You’ll just have to make the trip out to see.

What to See and Do

Tracy Anderson Moves to Sag Harbor
The fashion girl’s favorite workout is continuing out East, now in Sag Harbor. Tracy Anderson has relocated her East Hampton studio to Sag Harbor where she promises to keep the burn going all summer long.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to open the Sag Harbor studio,” Anderson says. “I’ve lived here, raised my son here — it’s definitely a homecoming for me. The main reason we relocated from our East Hampton location to Sag Harbor was to expand our space. Now, we’re able to meet the high demand from clients, and move freely in this sweeping studio along the water. Sag Harbor has always been a place where I’ve felt utterly at peace. I can’t wait to share that feeling with the people who move with me this summer, and beyond.”

Equinox reopened its summer location earlier this month. The fitness brand will offer group fitness classes throughout the summer alongside spa offerings and pop-up collaborations.

Eric Firestone Gallery has opened a second East Hampton gallery location. The new gallery opens Memorial Weekend with “Hanging / Leaning: Women Artists on Long Island, 1960s-80s,” a group show of female abstract artists with a connection to Long Island. Taschen is also headed to East Hampton this summer with a pop-up that opens right off Main Street on Sunday. At the Parrish Art Museum , Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas have curated their third exhibition, “Set It Off.” On view through July 24, the show features 50 works by female artists including Kennedy Yanko, February James and Torkwase Dyson. The Watermill Center ’s annual summer benefit returns this summer, set for July 30. Titled “Stand,” the art-packed event will mark the center’s 30th anniversary. Nordstrom is opening a summertime Nordstrom Local pop-up to offer customers convenient order pickup, returns and alterations.

Comments / 0

