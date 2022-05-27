ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother and sister born days apart in different states

By Catherine Patterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two siblings, a baby boy and baby girl, were born three days apart in different states. Clay and Meredith “Bo” McCord have always dreamed of becoming parents. Over four years, Bo had four miscarriages and underwent two rounds of IVF. The McCords decided...

The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Don’t marry a Canaanite

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks, Special to The Tribune It used to be said that we had more Baptists than kudzu in Alabama. Now there are a few less since I bade farewell to three on the same day. A Baptist girl whom I had baptized, along with her […]
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Mother’s cry for help for missing son

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A mother’s cry for help from Reform in Pickens County and has been dating back more than a year. It’s the story of 30-year old Preston Peeks. Peeks has been missing since he walked away from his home in Pickens County on February 15, 2021.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Erika Sierra of Huntsville

What is something that you really need to hear right now?. “You’re enough. You’re enough. You’re enough. We’re held to so many standards. Really, every person is their own and every person is enough. Circumstances make a person and we’re not one to judge them, so you’re enough. You are more than enough. Every person is. I wish I would’ve heard that earlier in life. I feel it now. Be yourself. Be confident. It’s not all going to feel good at the time that you’re living it, but it’ll feel better.” – Erika Sierra of Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama church replacing century-old pipe organ after fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
wbrc.com

Fallen heroes honored, remembered on Memorial Day

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WBRC) - On Memorial Day we pause to remember and honor the men and women who have died while defending America. As observations take place around Alabama and the United States, our fallen heroes were also honored this morning during a ceremony at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort.
SPANISH FORT, AL
wbrc.com

Sylacauga Summer Food Cafe providing free lunches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free lunches and snacks will be provided to children 18 years or younger this summer in Sylacauga. This is a part of the Sylacauga City Schools Summer Food Cafe. Meals will be available starting June 6 through June 30 from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Indian...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

New book provides guide to birding in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — An expert and author has published a new guide to identifying birds in Alabama. "Birds of Alabama” offers a unique experience for beginners, intermediate and advanced bird watchers with an identification system created by the writer, Marc Parnell. Parnell offers an introductory look at what...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Altoona man displays thousands of flags for Memorial Day

ALTOONA, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is a day we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. In a small town in Blount County, there’s a home surrounded with hundreds of flags to honor those very men and women. “There’s two decisive forces in this world...
ALTOONA, AL
wbrc.com

Doctors: Slather on the sunscreen

PELL CITY, (WBRC) - If you got a chance to get outside for Memorial Day, hopefully you remembered to pack some sunscreen. Experts want to make sure you’re staying safe when you’re out in the sun, and they say slathering on the sunblock is an important step you don’t want to forget.
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Swim Guide shows high E. coli levels in Alabama

COOSA RIVER, Ala. — The Coosa Riverkeeper has released their latest Swim Guide as many around the state get ready to head to the lake. 21 sites tested found high levels of E. coli. 7 sites found moderate levels. 21 sites found low levels. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southside Police Department confirms a New York man drowned Monday afternoon while swimming at riverfront property in the city. Police and fire departments in Southside responded to a report of a man who went missing while swimming just before 3 p.m. Around 4:10 p.m., the...
SOUTHSIDE, AL

