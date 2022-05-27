ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Looks After Travis Barker’s Kids ‘Like Her Own’ She Wants To be The ‘Best Stepmom’

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Now that they’re married, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working on blending their families. Per a HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE source, Kourt is “very nurturing” during the process, “determined to be the best step-mom ever.”

“[Travis’ daughter] Alabama is working on her own make-up line and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way,” the source shared. “She did the same thing for Travis and helped him when he was creating and launching his business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcYcL_0fryDOJU00
Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Alabama Barker (MEGA).

The source continued, “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already. But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See The Couple's Cutest Photos

Moreover, an additional KarJenner source shared that Kourt’s relationship with the kids is “different from your typical stepmom situation.”

“She’s known them since they were so young, she’s been able to develop her relationship with them very organically over the years. She feels so blessed that this has been a smooth transition for all of their kids. And she knows this isn’t the norm. She is so grateful that things turned out the way they did and she loves being a stepmom.”

Alabama is ever-the-blossoming entrepreneur, revealing in a TikTok last December that she’s working on her own make-up line. The 16-year-old has known Kourtney since before she and Travis started dating because they’ve long been neighbors and she is close to Kourtney’s kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney made sure to include her in the wedding along with Travis’ son Landon and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney said on recent episode of The Kardashians that she is “really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Comments / 41

jussumgrljussumgrll
3d ago

If she looks after them like her own then, their neglected, left out, and on the sidelines watching the two of them all over each other like a bunch of teenagers instead of responsible adults and respectable parents???? If that's the reflection of "the best step mom" then the world is definitely declining fast with morals out the window...oh yeah, it is🙄

Reply
30
Fran
3d ago

If she really means it, she should set a better example with her actions, comments, and wearing appropriate clothing.

Reply
28
Derrick Carter
3d ago

she wants to hang out with his kids because that's her maturity level. something happened to the kardashian witches when they were very young.

Reply
7
Related
E! News

See First Photo of Kourtney Kardashian in Her Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. And the award for best wedding photo leaker goes to Alabama Barker. On May 22, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter posted on her Instagram Story the first pic of her dad and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the village of Portofino, Italy.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian shows off married initials on bridal corset

Meet the Barkers. No, not Travis Barker’s 2005 reality show co-starring then-wife Shanna Moakler — we’re talking about Kourtney Kardashian taking her new husband’s last name. The Poosh founder changed her moniker to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram following the couple’s lavish weekend wedding, and also had her married initials stitched into a special corset. Kardashian shared a snap of the white eyelet Dolce & Gabbana style on her Instagram Stories, with “KKB” stitched right under the cup. Kardashian, 43, married Barker, 46, in Italy on Sunday and celebrated with a full weekend’s worth of events. Since the big day, she’s been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on her Stories, and also shared pics of the lace thigh-highs and black pumps she wore for the couple’s glam-goth reception. The celebration included elaborate outfit changes aplenty, as well as luxurious D&G boat rides for celebrity guests like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. There were plenty of personalized touches throughout the big day. Kourtney’s tulle veil was hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect,” a nod to her husband’s head tattoo. Nothing says commitment quite like changing your monogram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Wedding#Karjenner
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Worry Pete Davidson Is Committing 'Career Suicide' By Leaving 'SNL': 'The Kardashian Curse Has Begun'

Fans are freaking out that Pete Davidson is leaving Saturday Night Live, as anyone who ditches their career for the Kardashian family doesn't have the best of luck. After the comedian announced the big news, people couldn't help but react, saying that he's committing "career suicide" by stepping away from the successful sketch comedy series. One person wrote, "The Kardashian curse has begun," while another added, "Are we starting to see the Kardashian curse hit Pete? Hate to see his career get screwed over by a bad date."A third person wrote, "The Kardashian Curse has moved from sports to SNL."During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Reign Disick, 7, Is So Cute As Ring Bearer At Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photos

The wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, in Italy turned out to be a huge family affair. Although there were so many adorable moments at the wedding, one of the cutest and most memorable, by far, was seeing Kourtney’s seven-year-old son, Reign Disick, bring his mom and his new stepdad their wedding bands! Reign looked a bit nervous carrying the rings, which were placed on top of a white pillow.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy