Harrisburg, Pa. — When it comes to Lyme Disease, prevention is key. That's why hildren across the state are learning early on how to detect the pests. Since 2019, the state has hosted a Lyme Art Contest each year for first through sixth grade children. Through this contest, kids can use their creativity and learn about where ticks live, what they look like, how to avoid getting bitten, how to check a friend, pet, or family member, and when to see a doctor.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO