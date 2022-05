Being a two-time Pro Bowler and nine-year NFL veteran receiver gives Adam Thielen an elevated opinion when it comes to naming the best player in the game at his position. The options are obviously endless with standout players like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and even Ja’Marr Chase. There are some legitimate otherworldly talents catching footballs for a living in the NFL today, including the obvious one that lines up across from Thielen at practice, Justin Jefferson.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO