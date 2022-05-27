ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest, WY

Midwest celebrates class of 2022

By David Graf
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDWEST, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The first group of Natrona County School District high school graduates belonged to the Midwest School. The 2022 class of Oilers received their diplomas on Thursday afternoon. 13 students were celebrated inside the gym at the Midwest School. The assembled crowd heard speeches...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

Related
subletteexaminer.com

In discrimination clash, Lander LGBTQ students demand accountability

WYOMING -- A line snaked out the door of the Fremont County School District 1 board meeting room the evening of May 17. With every seat in the room occupied, parents, kids and community members lined the walls, some spilling out into a backroom. Men with “Vietnam Vet” stitched into their baseball caps in gold sat near the front.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Showers Continue Over Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There were no shortage of rain and snow showers and a few thunderstorms Memorial Day. A large band of clouds sat over central Wyoming today. Casper had continuous light rain since the morning hours. Heavier rainfall was in southwest South Dakota and the northern Nebraska panhandle where they accumulated 1-2 inches. Several isolated thunderstorms came and went giving off a few strikes before they collapsed. Today made holiday outdoor activities difficult to plan as the weather stuck around all day. This trend is going to continue into the evening hours and for Tuesday. Some rain showers and a few thunderstorms are forecasted. Most weather will cease late Tuesday with the exception for southeast Wyoming. A large swath of rain showers and some snow showers in the mountains will come from northern Colorado over the capital city region and Nebraska panhandle Wednesday morning as the last push of weather makes it exit eastward.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Prep Athletes of the Week: 3A/4A All-State Track

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The high school spring sports season has come and gone, and the postseason honors have been rolling in. The all-state track and field selections have been revealed, and the 3A/4A honorees make up the latest Wyoming News Now Prep Athletes of the Week. This...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Midwest, WY
Midwest, WY
Education
State
Wyoming State
My Country 95.5

Casper Saw Biggest Population Decrease in Past Year

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a majority of larger cities and towns in Wyoming increased their population between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. For cities and towns with populations of over 2,000,...
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Centennial Park Rally by LGBTQ+ Supporters Challenged Conventions; Protested School Board Actions

A rally held at Centennial Park in Lander on Tuesday afternoon challenged the conventional way of thinking and asked the community of Lander to support the LGTBQI+ community. Following the Lander School Board vote last tuesday the 17th to amend policy AC and remove “actual or percieved” and sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, marital status, and pregnancy from the policy and instead insert “Protected Classes,” the LGBTQI+ community of the student body decided to hold a peaceful protest to object to the change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Highschool#Wyoming News#The Midwest School#Oilers
svinews.com

Worland woman announces bid for governor

WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday. Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline. Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years...
WORLAND, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Fox News

Former President Trump addresses supporters at Wyoming rally

Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Wyoming on Saturday to speak at a rally in support of Rep. Liz Cheney's primary opponent Harriet Hageman. The rally occurred in Casper, Wyoming and speakers were scheduled to begin taking the stage at 1.pm. with Trump scheduled to deliver his remarks at 4 p.m.
CASPER, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Hazardous Weather Conditions Warning from National Weather Service, Riverton, WY

Forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate “severe thunderstorms in the Northern Plains on Memorial Day.” The NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and a Winter Weather Advisory until May 30th, 3:00pm MDT. For the remainder of today: “Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms. New snow...
K2 Radio

Driver Arrested for DWUI After Crash Near Econolodge in Casper

A driver has been arrested on DWUI charges after a crash occurred Thursday in the 300 block of West F Street in Casper. That's according to Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. In a statement released to K2 Radio News, Ladd wrote that "At 4:30...
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through Monday evening. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Mountains will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow will continue. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Local accumulations around 24 inches possible over mainly the south half of the Absaroka Range. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will become very difficult and potentially dangerous because of the snow and wind. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through early Monday evening.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy