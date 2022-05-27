ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina A Martin (Kessler)

Bay Times & Record Observer
GREENSBORO — Christina A. (Kessler) Martin, age 78, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2022.

The family will be having a joint Celebration of Life for Christina and her sister Hazel, who passed on May 22, this Saturday, May 28 at 10 am, McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington, DE, where friends may call after 9 am. Christina's burial will be held privately.

For complete details and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christina Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .

Bay Times & Record Observer

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

