Geetanjali Shree becomes first Indian author to win International Booker prize

David Diop has become the first French author to ever win the International Booker Prize, taking the award of his second novel At Night All Blood is Black. Drawing on his Senegalese great grandfather’s silence about his experiences in the First World War, it provides a visceral exploration into the emotional agony of the front line. Chair of judges for the prize, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, said: "This story of warfare and love and madness has a terrifying power. The protagonist is accused of sorcery, and there is something uncanny about the way the narrative works on the reader.”The judges noted...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO