Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Cooler Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field: NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field, Bloomington, Ind., All Day

Baseball vs No. 3 Texas A&M, SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama Track and Field Advances Two to the NCAA Championships on Day One of Women’s Competition at the NCAA East Preliminary

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

99 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 27, 1964 : Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum

May 27, 1987: Former punter P.J. Fitzgerald was born.

May 27, 1997 : Alabama nose tackle Daron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"There's nothing like him out there. He's the 100th percentile. You don't see it. If you wanted to play him at tight end, you could flip him over and play tight end. If you had him drop 40 pounds, he could probably step in there at middle linebacker. This guy, there's nothing he can't do." – Former Alabama assistant coach Mario Cristobal to ESPN.com in 2018 about nose tackle Daron Payne, who is celebrating his 25th birthday today.

We'll leave you with this...