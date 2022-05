Together with advocates and stakeholders from the Greenburgh, Mount Kisco, New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester and Yonkers communities, County Executive George Latimer announced seven Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) in Westchester. The teams, which are co-located with the local police departments, have the responsibility of providing 24-hour mobile behavioral health crisis support when responding to emergencies. The MCRT program was a recommendation of Project Alliance, a task force created by Latimer in 2021 to help re-imagine policing in Westchester. Law enforcement training to help police effectively deescalate situations involving people with behavioral health challenges was determined a top priority, and as a result the MCRT program was formed. Now, the MCRT program is being implemented throughout the County with the Port Chester Police Department serving as the first host site.

3 DAYS AGO