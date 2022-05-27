ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell school resource officer, teacher under investigation for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with former student

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A school resource officer and his wife are under a criminal investigation in Johnston County for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a former student, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

On May 17, the SBI was requested by the District Attorney to investigate Mike Medlin, a school resource officer at Corinth Holders High School along with his wife, Ami Medlin, a teacher at the same school on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student, according to the Johnston County sheriff’s office.

Mike Medlin, was officially terminated from his position on Monday, a letter from the Johnston County Sheriff’s office said.

According to Johnston County Public Schools, Ami Medlin was suspended from her position as a family and consumer sciences teacher on May 16, pending an investigation.

The sheriff’s office told CBS 17 that the investigation has been turned over to the SBI and the District Attorney will be determining if any charges are filed in connection with the allegations.

“I have determined that you violated established policies and procedures of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to perform your duty of truthfulness,” said Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell in the letter.

The letter further said, “You violated the standards that I have set for this Office and you have violated the trust and responsibilities that the law, the school system, the parents and the other citizens of Johnston County have entrusted to you.”

Mike Medlin invited a student to watch movies with him and his wife in bed, according to the letter from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. The SRO officer also acknowledged that the same student was intoxicated while in the home and was involved with his family, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Medlin also admitted to allowing other students in his home, asserting that a female was a babysitter for his children, according to the letter from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. The letter also says Mike Medlin was confronted with a photograph of the female student in the bed of the master bedroom.

Further allegations pointed to Mike Medlin’s online activity, including communicating with students through social media, the Sheriff’s letter said.

“After consideration of all of these factors and your employment with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, I have concluded that continuing your employment with this agency is not consistent with the standards that I have set for deputies of the Sheriff of Johnston County,” said Bizzell. “For these reasons, I hereby notify you of your discharge from your employment, effective immediately.”

The SBI investigation into Mike and Ami Medlin remains ongoing.

