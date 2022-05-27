ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Senate Democrats submit their ‘homegrown’ take on ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

By Steve Doyle
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFAld_0fryAypL00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Senate Democrats who perhaps didn’t like the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that Republicans announced on Tuesday are out with their own version.

Filed Thursday by state Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) and Sen. Toby Fitch Jr. (D-Halifax), S860 in a concise list of 10 rights addresses what the authors said they feel are those items requested by parents in North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hl4e_0fryAypL00
State Sen. Michael Garrett

“Everyone agrees, parents should be involved in the education of our children,” Garrett said in a statement he provided in response to questions from WGHP. “Our bill, S860, outlines, after thoughtful conversations with parents, North Carolina’s homegrown Parents’ Bill of Rights.

“Unlike the other proposal in the Senate, our proposal isn’t imported from another state and forced on our parents and students. Unfortunately, the other proposal circulated by Senate Republican Leadership is HB2, classroom edition. North Carolinians know too well the cost of state sanctioned bigotry.”

The GOP bill, which its sponsor, Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) said emerged from what parents observed during COVID-19, addresses numerous topics, many already available to parents. But the element that gets much attention is the prohibition on teachers in kindergarten through third grade from discussing sexuality and gender identity with students, which is being compared to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill enacted in Florida.

The Democrats’ bill enumerates these rights for a parent:

  • To access and review all education records, as authorized by the federal 13 Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act relating to his or her child.
  • To make health care decisions for his or her child, unless otherwise provided by law, including Article 1A of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes.
  • To have access to transparent data about school and district academic performance data.
  • To have access to information, data, and statistics as to the successes, shortcomings, or failures of each school his or her child is allowed to attend.
  • To know the nutrition facts of his or her child’s meals.
  • For his or her child to have a fully resourced classroom with the tools and technology to deliver curriculum requirements as required by the North Carolina Constitution.
  • To receive timely notification of information related to his or her child’s health, well-being, and education.
  • To know of threats to his or her child’s safety, whether to the child individually or to the school or local school administrative unit as a whole.
  • To have his or her child diagnosed and served by the education system for any learning disabilities that may affect the child’s educational outcomes.
  • To be able to sit in his or her child’s class, so long as it is within reasonable limits set by the local school administrative unit.

Senate’s version of Parents’ Bill of Rights by FOX8 on Scribd

Texas shooting addressed

Garrett also pointed out that this bill responds to concerns that may have grown from parents in the wake of the murder 19 students and two teachers by an 18-year-old gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Additionally, our proposal addresses a parent’s right to know of threats against their child or their school, a glaring omission in the Senate Republican Leadership’s proposal,” he said. “S860 also gives parents a right to their child’s classroom being adequately resourced to deliver today’s curriculum as guaranteed by the North Carolina Constitution, another glaring omission in the Senate Republican Leadership’s proposal.”

The Senate Education Committee, which Ballard chairs, passed the bill along party lines on Wednesday, and the Senate Health Committee took it up for a vote on Thursday afternoon.

WGHP reached out via email to Ballard, Sen. David Craven (R-Randolph) and Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) in search of their reaction to the Democrats’ proposal, but none responded immediately.

GOP bill advances

Will Doran of The News & Observer in Raleigh wrote on Twitter that there was a big crowd at the Health Committee meeting to speak for/against the bill, but the committee would only allow comments on the portions that addressed health care. That mostly was about parental consent before treating a minor.

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville), the chair, said the committee only could consider the health care aspects, Doran wrote.

“We want to hear from you, but only on the health care portion,” she said.

Even if the GOP’s version of this bill – an amendment to a House Bill 755 passed last year – during this short session, Gov. Roy Cooper almost certainly would veto it. Democrats would have to vote with Republicans to override that veto.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Political career may be done for McCrory after loss

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, Pat McCrory was king in North Carolina’s Republican Party. The former Charlotte mayor became the first GOP governor in two decades when he won in 2012 by 11 percentage points. Today, the moderate has been tossed aside in state GOP politics, trounced by 34 percentage points in last […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The victory party took on the feel of an evangelical worship service after Doug Mastriano won Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary this month. As a Christian singer led the crowd in song, some raised their arms toward the heavens in praise. Mastriano opened his remarks by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

NC man pleads guilty to storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol last year to disrupt Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote, court filings show. Matthew Mark Wood pleaded guilty on Friday to all six counts in his March 2021 indictment, including a felony charge of obstructing an official […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Education
WNCT

2022’s States with the highest job resignation rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates, calling it the “Great Resignation”. The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted by most by COVID-19 are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” with millions of Americans quitting their job […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

Where does NC rank? States with the most WWII veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. — While the United States continues to engage in limited military operations in the Middle East and other parts of the world, the drawdown of major military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan closed a major chapter in the nation’s military history. More than three million Americans served in the US military operations in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Krawiec
Person
Deanna Ballard
WNCT

Charlotte, Greensboro have some of deadliest roads in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Motor vehicle collisions are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in North Carolina. A fatal collision can occur at any point on the state’s road network, but are there any areas where motorists are at higher risk? More specifically, where are the deadliest places on North Carolina roads? 1Point21 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

FALSE: Viral tweet about Gov. Abbott’s office, money offer to shooting victim’s uncle was lie

(NEXSTAR) – Days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a series of tweets by a now-suspended Twitter account went viral for a serious accusation against Gov. Greg Abbott and his office. The tweets, which only exist as screenshots now, claim a representative of the governor offered a victim’s uncle money to publicly speak out against stricter gun laws.
UVALDE, TX
WNCT

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats. For some families and educators it all has added to uneasiness in the wake of the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nc Senate#Wghp#Republicans#North Carolinians#Gop
WNCT

North Carolina’s tallest peaks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) –  Holy Smokies! North Carolina has its fair share of high points, including America’s tallest peak east of the Mississippi River. And it’s not just summits that try to touch the sky. With the Blue Ridge Mountains, Black Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains and the Appalachians, many cities are sitting high. Asheville, for […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Fire, looming ruling don’t stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women’s health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WNCT

D.H. Conley, Washington, Bear Grass set for state softball finals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association state softball championships have been announced with three area teams playing for a state title. Class 4-A D.H. Conley (28-1), Class 2-A Washington (28-0) and Class 1-A Bear Grass Charter (24-4) will begin play on Friday. Each team won its respective Eastern Regional title […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
INDIANA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy