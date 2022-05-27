ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

13 baby formula price gouging complaints filed in NC

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW3K7_0fryAZxI00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has received more than a dozen complaints of baby formula price gouging.

In recent weeks, parents have struggled to find specific kinds of baby formula. Part of the shortage is because of a recall of Abbott Nutrition formula in February due to safety issues. Abbott is the nation’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has issued a consumer alert warning parents about potential scammers looking to take advantage of the current shortage. Stein’s office asked people to report price gouging concerns to their office. Records from Stein’s office show 13 reports of price gouging as of Wednesday.

The priciest baby formula was reported by one shopper whose complaint said they saw a 12-ounce can of Similac Total Comfort promoted online for $158.

Another person who filed a complaint with the state said they’d previously purchased a 32-ounce can of Gerber GentlePro formula for $36.50.

“I’ve purchased it before from this retailer as every store it is the same price,” said the complaint. State records show that when that person tried purchasing the same size can on May 18, it cost them almost $45.

Another buyer who submitted a complaint said they previously purchased a 35-ounce can of Similac for $41.99. When they purchased that can on May 13, the same product cost them $51.86 on Amazon.

“The price is almost $10 more per can even when you buy the 3-pack. So I paid $30 more for formula,” said the complaint.

A Durham woman said she purchased Enfamil infant formula at Walgreens at $20 for a 19-ounce can in April. When the buyer purchased it again in May, the cost was $40.

The complaint said, “Even the person checking out commented on the outrageous price.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC driver charged for taking the NC Tollway despite not driving it

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) — Every time a car passes through these North Carolina toll collection sites while driving the NC Expressway, a camera takes a picture of your license plate and the state sends you a bill. Mona Raymond’s husband got one of these bills. Raymond says, “He’s...
CLAYTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

Job opportunities are dropping in Triangle – but talent shortage remains

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The demand for talent continues to outweigh the supply of job seekers in the Triangle area. According to March 2022 data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, there are about 0.8 job seekers per opening in the state’s North Central Prosperity Zone, which includes the Triangle region.
JOBS
WNCT

Charlotte, Greensboro have some of deadliest roads in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Motor vehicle collisions are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in North Carolina. A fatal collision can occur at any point on the state’s road network, but are there any areas where motorists are at higher risk? More specifically, where are the deadliest places on North Carolina roads? 1Point21 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
WNCT

Virginia man found dead near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body found in Reidsville has been identified, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. According to a release, on May 27 around 1 p.m., deputies located the body of a man in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. The man was identifies as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

The basics: How to get a driver license in Raleigh, NC

As of mid-2021, North Carolina boasted an estimated population of 10.7 million. Of that number, around 7.6 million have their driver's license. With the summer months fast approaching, there are many different things to do in the beautiful state of North Carolina. From the Great Smoky Mountains in the west of the state to the Atlantic Ocean in the east, and everything in between, there is no shortage of adventure out there waiting for you. But, without your driver's license, getting to these places might be difficult.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#General S Office#Similac Total Comfort
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It's time for action': Activists call on N.C. lawmakers to tighten gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. — A nonprofit in the Triangle is demanding state and federal lawmakers act to ban assault weapons after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Carolina Peace Center hosted a vigil this week in downtown Raleigh for victims of gun violence. Dozens of people came to show their solidarity and support for shooting victims and survivors in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

How about a rebate for rising gas prices?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give you some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Amazon
WECT

RETOOLNC grant funds available for eligible North Carolina businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) reopens applications for grant funds June 1 for eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19. The third round of funding provides grants of up to $25,000 for eligible certified small, underutilized or disadvantaged businesses. “We...
INCOME TAX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC democrats discuss potential gas refund for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Senate Democrats are proposing sending a rebate check to drivers across the state to help with the rising cost of gas. Under a bill filed this week, all adults with a valid North Carolina driver’s license as of March 31 would get a check or debit card for $200.
TRAFFIC
WNCT

2022’s States with the highest job resignation rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates, calling it the “Great Resignation”. The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted by most by COVID-19 are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” with millions of Americans quitting their job […]
ECONOMY
WXII 12

Fayetteville: Hookah bar shooting injures 3 people

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Three people suffered gunshot wounds at a hookah bar, reports said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Airborne Hookah Lounge early Monday morning, according to WRAL. Once at the lounge on Raeford Road, officers located one person suffering from gunshot wounds. It was...
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy