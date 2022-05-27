Triangle students walk out of schools in protest of Texas shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of a nationwide movement, Triangle high schoolers participated in walkouts around noon on Thursday.

According to the organizing group, Students Demand Action, the walkouts are aimed at protesting gun violence and recognizing the 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Ulavde, Texas on Tuesday.

The walkouts are also about putting pressure on lawmakers to take action in some form after this latest school shooting to impact the nation.

Students of Leesville Road High School participate in the walkout around 12 p.m. on Thursday. WNCN photo/Steve Sbraccia

