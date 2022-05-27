ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Triangle students walk out of schools in protest of Texas shooting

By Ashley Anderson
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of a nationwide movement, Triangle high schoolers participated in walkouts around noon on Thursday.

According to the organizing group, Students Demand Action, the walkouts are aimed at protesting gun violence and recognizing the 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Ulavde, Texas on Tuesday.

The walkouts are also about putting pressure on lawmakers to take action in some form after this latest school shooting to impact the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYBN3_0fry9nMK00
Students of Leesville Road High School participate in the walkout around 12 p.m. on Thursday. WNCN photo/Steve Sbraccia
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher says she thinks about a shooter every school day

SANFORD, N.C. — Many teachers across North Carolina are walking into their classrooms in the mornings wondering what will happen that day. The students who will file in from the hallway are precious parts of their life. It’s why the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school resonates...
SANFORD, NC
WNCT

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats. For some families and educators it all has added to uneasiness in the wake of the...
UVALDE, TX
WRAL News

Woman shot in Durham on Memorial Day

Durham, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday along Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road around 7:45 a.m., where they found a woman who was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Leesville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WRAL News

3 people shot in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Three people were shot overnight at a hookah lounge, according to Fayetteville police. Police confirmed multiple people were shot before 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the Airborne Hookah Lounge at 5007 Raeford Road. One person was found at the hookah lounge, and the other two showed...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte, Greensboro have some of deadliest roads in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Motor vehicle collisions are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in North Carolina. A fatal collision can occur at any point on the state’s road network, but are there any areas where motorists are at higher risk? More specifically, where are the deadliest places on North Carolina roads? 1Point21 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#School Shooting#Triangle#Protest#Robb Elementary School#Wncn Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It's time for action': Activists call on N.C. lawmakers to tighten gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. — A nonprofit in the Triangle is demanding state and federal lawmakers act to ban assault weapons after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Carolina Peace Center hosted a vigil this week in downtown Raleigh for victims of gun violence. Dozens of people came to show their solidarity and support for shooting victims and survivors in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Arrest made after woman shot in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made after a woman was shot early Monday at an apartment complex near Interstate-40 in Durham, police said. Around 7:45 a.m., Durham police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road, which is near the I-40, 15-501 interchange.
FOX8 News

Virginia man found dead near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body found in Reidsville has been identified, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. According to a release, on May 27 around 1 p.m., deputies located the body of a man in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. The man was identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

29-year killed in Morrisville crash

Morrisville, N.C. — A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Morrisville. The crash occurred on Chapel Hill Road between Airport Boulevard and Southport Drive around 3 a.m. Police said Robert Jackson, of Chapel Hill, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when he lost control of the...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WNCT

GPD detectives looking for suspects involved in apartment shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department responded to shots fired at that 33 East Apartments in Greenville that occurred on Sunday morning. Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire but no injuries have been reported. Anyone who has information about the vehicles or the incident is asked to call Detective Elias (252) 329-4277 or […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro crash closes East Bessemer Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of East Bessemer Avenue were closed early Sunday morning due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. East Bessemer Avenue was closed in both directions from 1:03 a.m. until around 3:23 a.m. The closure was between the intersections of Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue. There is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating deadly crash in Morrisville

Morrisville, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Morrisville overnight. The crash occurred on Chapel Hill Road between Airport Boulevard and Southport Drive around 3 a.m. Police tell us one vehicle was involved and the driver crashed into the woods off the side of the road. Police...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WNCT

Memorial Day observed across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Local communities observed Memorial Day by honoring those who’ve died while serving in the military. In Greenville, the community came together at Town Common to honor the fallen. In New Bern, about 500 people gathered at New Bern National Cemetery for a ceremony. In Jacksonville, the Military Order of the Purple […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem family gets ‘swatted’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy