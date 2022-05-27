Cowgirls Shut Out Tigers in Game One of Super Regional

Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 13 to lead the Cowgirls to a 2-0 win over Clemson in Game 1 of the NCAA Softball super regional at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater on Thursday night.

OSU’s only offense came in the fifth inning when Chyenne Factor singled up the middle to score Brianna Evans and Chelsea Alexander.

The Cowgirls are one win away from advancing to their third straight Women’s College World Series.

Game 2 is Friday night at 8:00 pm.

