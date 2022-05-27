ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Sooners Beat Texas Tech to Advance in Big 12 Baseball Tournament

 4 days ago

Oklahoma got some early offense and an impressive pitching performance from starter Jake Bennett to beat Texas Tech 6-3 on Thursday night at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Bennett struck out a career high 12 and gave up just two hits and one run in 7 and two-thirds innings.

OU got the scoring started with a 3-run home run from Jackson Nicklaus in the second inning.

The Sooners added three more runs in the seventh inning.

With the bases loaded, Peyton Graham singled to right field to score Brett Squires and Kendall Pettis.

An error allowed John Spikerman to score to make it 6-1.

The Sooners will get Friday off, then will play Saturday at 12:30 against the winner of Friday night’s Texas Tech-Kansas State game, and OU will have to be beaten twice to keep them out of the championship game on Sunday.

Oklahoma has not won the first two games of the Big 12 Tournament since 2013 when they last won the championship.

