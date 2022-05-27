Escape From the City in Your Own Backyard in This Modern Midtown Home

Between a flourishing film industry, a booming tech sector, and dozens of sizable corporate expansions to the area, it comes as no surprise that in the past year, Atlanta has surpassed Miami as the largest metropolitan area in the Southeast and solidified its spot as the 8 th most populated city in the U.S. The massive increase in job opportunities has been the primary driver of Atlanta’s population growth in recent years, and the steady stream of new residents moving to the area are all in search of the same thing: a home to call their own.

As Atlanta’s suburban sprawl continues to push into neighboring districts, and with hundreds of thousands of residents living in the city deciding to stay put, finding a quality home in Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods is becoming increasingly harder to come by.

Neighborhoods closest to city life but still within minutes of parks and green space like Midtown and Ansley Park are among the most alluring, with homes in the area selling nearly as soon as they hit the market. When newly listed properties like this stunning, contemporary Sherwood Forest home come available, it’s rare that the opportunity to own it lasts long.

Centrally located in the city’s cultural center amidst Midtown, Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and much more, this custom-renovated, 4-bedroom home boasts an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and skylights providing plenty of natural light throughout the home. The modern kitchen has quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, and a bar area that opens to a spacious living room.

An adjoining breakfast room and den space line the back wall of the house, facing out over the beautifully lush and landscaped backyard and covered porch with a fire pit and serene wall fountain. Resting on a large setback, the home also has a beautiful flat-front yard with a long driveway, a 2-car garage, and wide, private streets right near the heart of Midtown.

Listed by Erin Yabroudy & Associates with Harry Norman, REALTORS®, this home is located at 85 Robin Hood Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 .

Photo: Official

