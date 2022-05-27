ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

What's On Suncoast? 5.27 – 6.3

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of May 27 – June 3, 2022!. The Tampa Bay Margarita & Music Festival is Florida’s largest celebration of Margaritas and Live Music. Celebrate America’s favorite drink, the Margarita, made by our trained...

SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 3 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. Circus fans may never know the real scoop, or what went on behind the scenes. Arthur Concello, a former innovative trapeze star, then executive director of the circus said at the time, “I personally like Sarasota, but, some of the stockholders have been getting the feeling that Sarasota doesn’t want us here.” [1]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival May 13-15

Outdoor food and fun await at the 1st Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda on May 13-15, 2022. Come be a part of the fun, food, festivities, and relaxation beginning Friday evening from 4 pm-10 pm, continuing Saturday 11 am-10 pm and finishing Sunday 11 am-6 pm. The event is produced by Paragon Festivals and hosted by Theatre Odyssey. General admission is FREE!!!
PUNTA GORDA, FL
SuncoastPost

Adam Lambert Slays at Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock

It has been 13 years since Adam Lambert’s killer vocals should have won American Idol Season 8, but Lambert is probably lucky that it didn’t happen that way! Since 2009, he has had numerous hits, sings for Queen all over the world, and did a Kennedy Center Honors performance as a tribute to Cher of her song “Believe,” which had her up on her feet and millions of YouTube views!
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Arts Advocates Awards $20,000 in Scholarships to 10 Local Students

Arts Advocates is pleased to announce that 10 Sarasota and Manatee county students have been awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. Since 1969, the scholarship program has awarded over $1.1 million to students whose studies include visual and related arts, dance, writing, music, theater, and architecture. All scholarship monies are generated through Arts Advocates activities and donations.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Celebrating Small Business in May and Year Round Here on the Suncoast

May is Small Business Month when we support all the small businesses in our community. Creating jobs in their community is one of the best benefits that small businesses afford their home communities. They pump their profits into developing employees, marketing, and relationships in their communities where big-box retailers do not replicate this trend. Local jobs are a great side effect of small businesses in communities where the owner lives and works.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Callie Chappell and Whole Band Quatro at Fogartyville in Sarasota

The Whole Band Quatro is a slightly scaled down version of the Whole Band, with a more intimate, acoustic vibe. Their emphasis is on showcasing the original songs of the band. Lead and harmony singer/guitarist Callie Chappell is an award-winning songwriter with a soulful, soaring voice that goes right to the heart. Her singing has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, with a bit of Linda Ronstadt and Patsy Cline thrown in, but with a sound uniquely her own. Kevin Thompson brings super-smooth lead and harmony vocals and adds brilliant guitar, mandolin skills, and songwriting to the band. The two singers’ harmonies are beautifully in sync. Dave Peirce is a world-class pedal steel player who can handle any style of music the band throws at him. Topping the 4-piece off is J.P. Coley on stand-up bass.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Police Department Welcomes Two New K-9 Teams

The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed two new K-9s (photos attached). K-9 Bruin and K-9 Brody recently completed more than 600 hours of training and are both currently assigned to the Sarasota Police Department Patrol Division. K-9 Brody is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from Hungary and...
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Allegiant Airlines Adds New Flight to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SRQ Airport is growing again. Low-cost carrier, Allegiant Airlines has announced a new flight to Minneapolis, MN. The new route beings October 6. Allegiant started service to the airport in March of 2018 and now has service to over thirty nonstop destinations making it the largest carrier at the airport! Most recently (April 2022) Allegiant started round trip service from SRQ Airport to Austin, Texas.
SARASOTA, FL
