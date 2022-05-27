ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Keep Cheyenne Clean and Green This Summer

By Aaron Brown
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Warm weather means more time spent in the great outdoors. As spring turns to summer, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy time outside in every Cheyenne neighborhood. Residents...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Burns Day

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kayla Madler, President of the Burns Lions Club, spoke with Wyoming News Now on May 30, 2022, about the return of Burns Day and the community’s wide variety of activities can enjoy during the all-day event. The second annual Burns Day will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with a pancake breakfast, and last until 11 p.m.
BURNS, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Power outage effects large portion of Sidney

SIDNEY - A large area of the Sidney was without power late Sunday night, according to the Cheyenne County Communications Center. The communications center notified city officials about the power outage and crews investigated the outage and worked to get it fix. The power outage ranged from the area around...
SIDNEY, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Plane crashes into Cheyenne Storage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A small plane crashed into storage units near Logan and Nationway early Monday morning. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 8AM, and the fire was contained around 8:30. The pilot, who was flying what authorities have called an experimental aircraft, was killed in the crash. However, no further injuries have been reported.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
State
Wyoming State
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Two File To Run For Laramie County District Attorney

A pair of candidates filed to run for Laramie County District Attorney on the last day to file for the August 16th Wyoming primary election. The office is currently held by Leigh Anne Manlove, who is potentially facing disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court. Manlove did not file to run for another term ahead of the Friday evening deadline.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Public Asked To Watch For Missing Cheyenne Juvenile

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile girl who has been missing since Friday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post:. Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
capcity.news

Plane crash in Cheyenne leaves 1 dead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the scene of a plane crash that killed one person this morning, officials said. The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded at around 8 a.m. today to 616 Crook Ave., where an...
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy