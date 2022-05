NEW YORK -- Madonna. Michael Strahan. Tracy Morgan. Every time Gervonta Davis fights, the stars come out in droves. Saturday's lightweight event at Barclays Center was no different, as 18,970 people were in attendance to see "Tank" Davis send Rolando Romero crashing into the ropes for yet another highlight-reel finish with a sixth-round TKO.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO