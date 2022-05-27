Leon County Schools LGBTQIA+ Policy Committee held their second and final meeting

Celebrating Florida’s Traditions: the Florida Folk Festival. After a two-year absence, the 70th anniversary edition of the Florida Folk Festival returned to the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center Park in White Springs, Florida, over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day, family-oriented celebration of Florida’s unique music, dance, crafts, food, and stories included workshops of all kinds for adults and kids, fiddle and banjo contests, an active children’s program, crafts demonstrations, and food from gator tail to bison (along with the traditional root beer floats). Musical influences on Florida’s music history are always a part of the festival, with Cuban, Greek, Seminole, and African performers included. The location, directly on the banks of the Suwannee River, provides lots of opportunities to beat the heat with swimming, canoeing, and kayaking right next to the park. With 300 performances on eight stages, a jam tent, a dance tent, and a folklife area, there is never a problem finding something to do.

