ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Schools LGBTQIA+ Policy Committee held their second and final meeting

By Brandon Spencer
WCTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School’s LGBTQIA+ Policy Committee held its second and final meeting Wednesday to finalize a twenty page guide that will help school staff support students while following the...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Quincy dedicates two streets to local fallen soldiers

Leon County holds Memorial Day service with local American Legion post. The ceremony was held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Veterans shared memories, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those serving our country. Gold Star Mother, community members pay respect to local fallen heroes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community members...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Leon County holds Memorial Day service with local American Legion post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County and the American Legion Sauls-Bridge Post 13 held a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday in honor of all the fallen men and women who served. The ceremony was held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Veterans shared memories, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those serving...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Gold Star Mother, community members pay respect to local fallen heroes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Memorial Day, community members came to Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee to help a Gold Star Mother redecorate her son’s grave. “Anthony loved people and just loved trying to make them happy,” said Gold Star Mother Renee Matthews. Her son, Anthony Simmons, died in 2010 serving the country. She came to his grave Monday to clean it and rearrange the new items people left for him.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Leon County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Appeals court blasts redistricting injunction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An appeals court Friday said a circuit judge issued a “patently unlawful” temporary injunction against a congressional redistricting plan pushed through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving another sign that the controversial plan likely will be used in this year’s elections. A...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For many, it’s also a day spent at the beach surrounded by loved ones. Memorial day services were held across the country Monday and there were several right here in the panhandle. The American Legion and the VFW’s annual memorial day remembrance ceremony was at Aaron Bessant Park, in Panama City Beach, Monday afternoon.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cox
musicfestnews.com

Celebrating Florida’s Traditions: the Florida Folk Festival

Celebrating Florida’s Traditions: the Florida Folk Festival. After a two-year absence, the 70th anniversary edition of the Florida Folk Festival returned to the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center Park in White Springs, Florida, over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day, family-oriented celebration of Florida’s unique music, dance, crafts, food, and stories included workshops of all kinds for adults and kids, fiddle and banjo contests, an active children’s program, crafts demonstrations, and food from gator tail to bison (along with the traditional root beer floats). Musical influences on Florida’s music history are always a part of the festival, with Cuban, Greek, Seminole, and African performers included. The location, directly on the banks of the Suwannee River, provides lots of opportunities to beat the heat with swimming, canoeing, and kayaking right next to the park. With 300 performances on eight stages, a jam tent, a dance tent, and a folklife area, there is never a problem finding something to do.
FLORIDA STATE
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals May 26, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, assignees, receivers, and any other unknown persons or entities claiming by or through. American Outdoor Properties,. Defendants. ______________/. NOTICE OF ACTION. (Formal Notice By Publication) TO: AMERICAN OUTDOOR...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Lgbtqia#Racism#The Leon County School#Lcs
wfsu.org

Gadsden Commissioner Brenda Holt worries Florida's new 'elections police' unit will scare Black voters

State elections groups, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Seminole County’s elections supervisor testified remotely Wednesday before a U.S. House subcommittee examining elections law changes. Florida lawmakers authorized the creation of a new department to investigate election fraud claims. Dubbed “the election police” by critics. it will fall under...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Valdosta Fire Department receives accolades for superior fire protection

VALDOSTA, GA. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department recently received the highest rating possible for community fire protection efforts, which could help lower insurance premiums. In a news release, the City of Valdosta said the department was notified that they have maintained a Class 1 rating. It is the highest...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WMBB

Fire erupts at Mobile Homes USA dealership in Chipley

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. According to our media partner, Washington County News, the cause of the fire is not yet know. News 13 and Washington County News will post more details as soon […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WCTV

Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small area of Tallahassee was placed under a Boil Water Notice Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for the neighborhood south of Appalachee Parkway between Forest Tower Drive and Executive Center Drive following a water main break.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jury reaches verdict in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jury in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial has reached a verdict. People are gathering in courtroom 3G, waiting for it to be read aloud. The jury deliberated behind closed doors for 8 hours, before knocking on the jury room door to let the bailiff know it had reached a verdict.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy