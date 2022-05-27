ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Person tries to take nap at overpass ledge; 405 Freeway experiences major backups

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyFOX was over an unusual scene near LAX late...

Comments / 1

spectrumnews1.com

Culver City explosion shuts down section of Sepulveda Boulevard

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department reported that it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion cause...
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Crews battle fire in Angeles National Forest caused by a car accident

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. The fire, dubbed the Bouquet Fire, began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres and as of Tuesday was said to have torched 50 acres of land. LACoFD crews also reported that the blaze was about 50% contained, due to a joint effort from ground units and water-dropping and flame retardant-dropping aircraft. California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert in the area for a little over three hours as crews continued working to control the flames, which was canceled just after 5:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
AGUA DULCE, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Chain Reaction Crash Briefly Shuts Down US-101 | Oxnard

05.29.2022 | 3:17 AM | OXNARD – CHP Ventura officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound 101 Freeway at Del Norte Blvd. Additional reports stated that third vehicle had crashed into one of the involved vehicles which was in lanes of traffic. Two victims were...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Palm Tree, Dies | Huntington Beach

05.26.2022 | HUNTINGTON BEACH – According to the Huntington Beach P.D. Public Information Coordinator, Jennifer Carey, H.B.P.D. units were not involved in this pursuit. Fountain Valley police were involved in the pursuit but it’s unknown why they were chasing the Honda Civic. The pursuit was cancelled prior to...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
CBS News

Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino

A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino. The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Arcadia (Arcadia, CA)

1 person dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Arcadia (Arcadia, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a traffic collision involving a semi-truck early Sunday morning in Arcadia. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle pile-up took place a little before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue [...]
ARCADIA, CA
Canyon News

35-Year-Old Hiker Dies At Will Rogers State Park

PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops rescue crew discovered the body of a hiker in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29. At 11:39 a.m., the LAFD responded to a call about a hiker rescue. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – described as a 35-year-old male – was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body of hiker recovered from Pacific Palisades trail

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel recovered the body of a hiker from a trail near Pacific Palisades Sunday afternoon. The man’s body was found near Will Rogers Park on the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road, LAFD said in an alert. At 12:10 p.m., a Fire Department helicopter lowered two rescuers down to the location […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Hiker dies at Will Rogers

Officials are investigating the death of a hiker at Will Rogers State Park. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. “LAFD Air Ops located the patient and lowered two rescuers down. They conducted a patient assessment and determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen seriously injured in Rancho Santa Margarita crash

A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA

Comments / 0

