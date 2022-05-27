ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Six: Saying goodbye to CSL AP Asher Queen

 4 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A familiar face to us that you may not recognize is leaving Charlotte Sports Live .

Asher Queen, a graduate of UNC Charlotte, made his TV debut on Thursday night after spending a considerable amount of time as CSL’s Associate Producer.

But it’s his last day here, and it’s only fitting that he gets to play a round of Quick Six, a segment he has enjoyed so much producing in the past.

So go ahead Asher, gloat about your fandom of LeBron James, you earned it!

We wish Asher all the best in his future endeavors!

