VERNALIS -- A virus that kills rabbits has reached California, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Friday.Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, was found in a deceased riparian brush rabbit at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge on May 20. The riparian brush rabbit is endangered and closely monitored by wildlife agencies."This is a discovery we hoped would never occur," said CDFW Senior Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Deana Clifford. The vet said they had planned for the virus' arrival with a proactive vaccination effort but that "we are in the very early...

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO