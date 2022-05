After a cool, showery and at times stormy Memorial Day Weekend, we go back to work and school with warm, dry weather. For Tuesday, expect a high of 70° in Spokane! That’s right about average, but we’ve only made it to the 70s once so far this season, so it will be a treat. It’s not going to be an especially sunny day. We’ll start out with areas of patchy fog. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but it will be dry!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO