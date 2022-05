The Arizona Diamondbacks enter a fresh series against the Atlanta Braves Monday with the clear goal of leaving a difficult weekend behind them. The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of Arizona with a second straight four-game sweep against their NL West foes from Thursday through Sunday. The Dodgers have won 33 of their last 40 games against Arizona, but that’s not relevant to the team on Monday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO