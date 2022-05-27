ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,. Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on the campus of Robb Elementary School, opened fire and killed and wounded multiple victims. The mass shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 children. The children of this elementary school in Uvalde,...

