Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas.

3 DAYS AGO