Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran
westsidetoday.com
4 days ago
Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,. Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on the campus of Robb Elementary School, opened fire and killed and wounded multiple victims. The mass shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 children. The children of this elementary school in Uvalde,...
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
In a development that sent shock waves through the community, Nam Jack announced last Monday that she was immediately resigning from the San Marino Unified School District’s Board of Education. At the time of her resignation, she was the board’s president. “In a surprise move, San Marino Unified...
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — The mass shooting in Texas has put the spotlight back on what we can do to get young people the help they need before they harm themselves or others. Locally, a pilot program in Los Angeles County is expanding to get troubled youth back...
Unvaccinated students at Granada Hills Charter High School will have to watch their classmates walk across the stage from afar after the school prohibited them from attending the graduation ceremony."I felt abandoned by the school I worked so hard for," said senior Andrew Luna. "It's just heartbreaking." After working hard and getting through remote learning during the height of the pandemic, 18-year-old Luna thought he would be able to enjoy the rest of his senior year back at Granada Hills Charter High School. However, after winter break, he was notified that he wouldn't be allowed to come back if he wasn't...
Monday’s annual Memorial Day commemoration at Cinco Puntos will mark the 75th anniversary of a monument erected at the iconic intersection where Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles meet to honor Mexican American soldiers who died in World War II. For years, a 24-hour vigil by current and former...
When music teacher Julio Sequeira attended Belmont High School before graduating in 2002, there was a constant hum that echoed through the school hallways. It was the backdrop to every conversation and school lesson. The Westlake school was home to more than 5,000 students at that point, making it easy to get lost in the craziness of the school day, Sequeira remembers.
First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Luminaires, the 48-year-old group that provides support to the world-renowned Doheny Eye Institute, will celebrate the institute’s recent move to West Pasadena with a gala benefit luncheon on June 8 to be held at the Jonathan Club in Los Angeles.
Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas.
LOS ANGELES – The results of a strike authorization vote by members of the union representing resident physicians and interns at three Los Angeles County hospitals are expected to be announced Monday. The Committee of Interns and Residents, part of the Service Employees International Union and commonly referred to...
With summer around the corner, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Albert Carvalho spread the word Friday about the city’s summer youth programs, including camps, sports and paid internships. “Summer is a time for learning, growing, and playing — and in Los Angeles,...
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department reported that it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion cause...
On May 24, Long Beach City College updated their mask mandate, which will be effective starting June 9. The new rules include masks not being required both in an indoor or outdoor setting on campus, but with them still being recommended. The district still plans on notifying faculty, staff and students if there are any new COVID-19 cases on campus.
An illegal street takeover hit a Compton neighborhood in the early hours of Monday morning — but it didn't last long — as law enforcement swarmed in to break it up.Authorities responded after reports of over 200 people gathered at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street in Compton. People were reportedly doing donuts in the street while shining lasers and shooting fireworks in the air.Residents say they're fed up with the almost-constant string of street takeovers in their neighborhood.Neighbors say they feel like prisoners in their own homes during these street takeovers.One home had a wall knocked out...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor was sentenced in federal court following a guilty plea in a case where he reportedly marketed COVID-19 "cure" treatments. Dr. Jennings Staley appeared in court on Friday where he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years...
Across the Los Angeles area on Saturday, people gathered to mourn those lost and hurt in a recent spate of mass shootings. At Sunset and Vine in Hollywood, posters and flowers honored the victims of three shootings: the carnage at a grocery store in Buffalo that targeted the Black community, the attack at an Orange County church luncheon that targeted Taiwanese-Americans, and the massacre of children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Dr. David Schonfeld, from the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has been a part of the recovery effort for countless school shootings over the last 30 years, from Sandy Hook Elementary to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He shares tips on how to talk to children about traumatic events.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available.
Several witnesses saw the man submerge into the lake but not resurface around 5 p.m. on Monday, prompting several 911 calls, said LBFD spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree.
The post Elderly man apparently drowns at El Dorado Park, LBFD says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Dr. Alon Avidan, director of UCLA’s Sleep Disorders Center, dispels myths about sleep and shares the steep health costs of long-term sleep disruption. This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning on May 29, 2022.
Comments / 1