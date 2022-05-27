Impressive split: Big Rapids girls go 1-1 against Traverse City Central

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 20-year-old man is suspected of drowning in Bear Lake on Sunday, May 29, after he went swimming off a boat. First responders were called around 5 p.m. Sunday to the scene within the village of Bear Lake in Manistee County. Police said the man was diving off of a boat to swim when he began to struggle and couldn’t resurface.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO