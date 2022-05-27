ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinderella story: Saratoga wins title as No. 7 seed

By Liana Bonavita
 4 days ago

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga wasn’t expected to win a Section 2 title. The Blue Streaks entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, and would have to take down multiple state-ranked team to finally hoist the title. Challenge accepted.

“We’re underdogs. That’s all I’ve got to say,” said junior center fielder Maddy Vaughn. “We’ve wanted this and we went and got it.”

Saratoga was down to its final out in the Class AA final against top-seeded Saratoga, but the Blue Streaks found a way to tie the game in the seventh inning after falling behind 4-0. Despite the Lady Plainsmen threatening in the bottom of the frame with a runner on third, Saratoga escaped unscathed to force extra innings, tied 4-4.

The Blue Streaks scored two runs in the eighth inning to take the lead, and with the momentum in their favor, they held on to win 6-4, capping off their unlikely tournament run with a Section 2 championship.

“These girls I’m proud of,” said head coach Geoff Loiacono. “They worked so hard in the offseason. They stuck together… They fight. They claw. They continue to work hard. They continue to stick together. I always break it down with family. We fight like family. We argue like family. But then we have each other’s back like family. And that’s what they did again today. They just dug deep and gave it all they had.”

Saratoga will return to Luther Forest Athletic Fields June 4 to face the Section 3 champion in regionals.

