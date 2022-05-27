ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway, NY

Galway baseball wins first section title since 1986

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfJ8c_0frxzCVV00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Galway baseball team looked to win the program’s first Class C title since 1986 on Thursday. They’d have to get through Duanesburg to get it done.

The Golden Eagles plated four runs in the second inning, and that’s all they’d need. Eric Zelezniak pitched seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win, leading Galway to their first section title in 36 years.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!

“It means everything,” said Zelezniak. “We worked so hard all season and all offseason to get to this point. It’s a dream come true. Not many teams get to go this far.”

Galway will take on Chatham in the Class C-CC championship game on Saturday at 7:00 PM at Joe Bruno Stadium. The winner will advance to the state tournament.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Chatham cruises past Galway after shaky start

Galway teed off on Chatham to open the game, rattling off five runs in the top of the first, but it was all Panthers from there as they outscored the Golden Eagles 10-1 the rest of the way in a 10-6 win to advance to the Class C regionals.
GALWAY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galway, NY
Sports
City
Duanesburg, NY
City
Galway, NY
City
Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dutchmen can’t hold on in NCAA title loss to RIT

The #8/10 Union College men's lacrosse team played about as great a half as possible to take a 7-4 lead at halftime, but #2/1 Rochester Institute of Technology outscored the Dutchmen 8-3 in the second half to hold on for a 12-10 victory in the NCAA Division III National Championship game on Sunday afternoon at Rentschler Field.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Pato O'ward
Syracuse.com

Turkey hunter extends 30-year win streak; boy lands humungous herring

The woods were quiet at first light on May 6 when Ron Bennett of Canastota settled in for what he hoped would be his 30th year in a row of getting a spring gobbler. Then, a distant gobble... Bennett called and got a gobble in response. Another gobble, this one much closer. Bennett gave a few yelps. Once the long-beard spotted Bennett’s hen decoy, he strutted right in. Bennett took him at 25 yards.
CANASTOTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Bruno#Sports News Steelers#Gm#Coca Cola 600#Mclaren#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy