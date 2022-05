Linnie Malkin loves hitting bombs. That approach worked for Malkin, who led the SEC and was top-10 nationally in homers in her senior season. At Arkansas, she found happiness on and off the field. It was a journey to get here, featuring a complicated relationship with her dad, and a trip from Colorado to get noticed. But head coach Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks have Malkin living her best life. And there was plenty of good this season for Malkin and Arkansas, including a first-ever SEC Tournament title.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO