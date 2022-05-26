ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

City brings summer camp to local neighborhood

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city is hosting Summer Fun on the Run, a mini-summer camp from...

mynews13.com

5 things to know about a White Castle milestone

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle is a restaurant known for its small, steamy sliders. The chain has a cult following around the country, known as “Cravers.” As our new Central Florida location celebrates the conclusion of its first year in business, we're going inside the kitchen to discover a personality behind the success.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Owner of Casselberry’s Joe’s Holy Smoke BBQ Serves Up Food And The Word

It’s a warm Tuesday morning and Joe Hollis is beginning his food preparation for the week at a Shell Gas Station in Casselberry. He’s preparing all of the meat, spices and sauces for his restaurant that he operates independently. “Basically, what I do is I smoke my meat…and...
orlandodatenightguide.com

4th of July Fireworks and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from well-loved fireworks shows to ticketed events. Choosing just one is the hard part.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Wildwood celebrates Class of 2022

Dressed in blue gowns, 103 seniors entered Wildwood Middle High School's gym for the last time Friday. They were greeted by applause from hundreds of parents and other family members during the school's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022. Principal Allan Hisey let the crowd know what a pleasure...
WILDWOOD, FL
bungalower

House of the Day: 4/4 David Weekley home on Hourglass lake asking $989,000

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located at 1745 Hourglass Drive [GMap] in the popular Hourglass District just south of downtown Orlando. This two-story, 2,685 SF lakefront home features a traditional exterior to match with the neighbors and a downstairs owner’s retreat with a deluxe walk-in closet and a beautiful upgraded en-suite bathroom.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

College Park-adjacent hotel to become affordable housing

The Ambassador Hotel at 929 W. Colonial Drive [GMap] could soon become an affordable housing project called “Palm Gardens” if approved by the City of Orlando. The project, which is scheduled to be seen by the City next month, is being led by One Stop Housing (Website), which develops and operated affordable housing for the general public across Florida and Memphis, Tennessee. One Stop has converted many hotels into affordable housing through its 20 years of operations, including Colonial Gardens, just up the street.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Comedian Chelsea Handler brings tour to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Chelsea Handler, celebrated comedian and former host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” is bringing her “Vaccinated & Horny” tour to Daytona Beach. The multi-hyphenate comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate will perform at the Peabody Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 2 States

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida and Michigan. An unvaccinated donkey at a private facility tested positive in Volusia County, Florida, on May 19. He presented asymptomatically and has been isolated. Additionally, on May 20 a 4-year-old Warmblood broodmare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive after showing...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
News Break
volusia.org

Funds available to fortify homes against the wind

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications through the Wind Hazard Mitigation Program to assist eligible homeowners with home upgrades that improve wind resistance. The program can pay for shutters, gable-end tie-downs and upgraded garage doors. Household income cannot exceed 120% of the area median income to be...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

FBI Is Investigating 25 Basquiat Paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

The FBI’s Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, according to a federal subpoena and sources who spoke to The New York Times. The paintings’ owners and museum’s director and chief executive, Aaron De Groft, insist they are genuine. They cite statements from art experts commissioned by the three owners, all of whom have criminal records. De Groft and the owners allege that Basquiat painted the works on slabs of cardboard and sold them to a late screenwriter, who put them in a storage unit. When the unit’s contents were seized in 2012, the current owners bought the canvases and claim to have celebrated over lunch, at which the original owner gave them a typed poem commemorating the initial purchase from Basquiat. An investigation by The New York Times, however, questioned the works, as a designer who previously worked for FedEx said the typeface on one canvas was not designed until 1994, six years after Basquiat’s death. Skeptics argue that the paintings’ backstory is unlikely, as friends of the original owner say he never typed and displayed no interest in contemporary art. If authentic, the paintings are worth about $100 million, according to Putnam Fine Art and Antique Appraisals. While the precise target of the FBI’s investigation is unclear, the sale of art known to be fraudulent is a federal crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Busy Start to Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off with Ladies Night at the Green Roof Inn

A busy start to Memorial Day weekend leads Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies to handle 323 calls Friday into early Saturday morning, along with Ladies Night at the Green Roof Inn. Deputies made multiple arrests, including two arrests for subjects in possession of narcotics, an arrest of a thief providing false identification to deputies and one poison peddler – who are all spending their holiday weekend behind bars.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Elderly woman fighting to stay in the home she and her husband built 57 years ago

Nearly 60 years ago, Allean Cunningham set down roots in southeast Ocala. She raised 11 children in a two-bedroom house, did her laundry in a metal wash pot, and ate homegrown vegetables and barbecued pork cut from a hog her husband, Lester, butchered and cured in their backyard smokehouse. After Lester passed away in September, 1992, Allean continued to stay in their home, long after it had started falling apart.
OCALA, FL

