Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shuts down Atlanta

Hader logged scoreless innings to earn saves in both games of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. Hader allowed a hit and struck out three in a 7-6 win in the matinee, then added another strikeout in a perfect inning to close out the nightcap. It's rare to see a closer pitch in both games of a doubleheader, but it makes sense for manager Craig Counsell to turn to Hader whenever necessary. The 28-year-old has logged a save in each of his 18 appearances this year, and he's yet to give up a run. He's allowed just four hits with a 26:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings as one of the best closers in baseball.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO