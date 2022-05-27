ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flames' Chris Tanev: Set for surgery

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tanev (shoulder/neck) is set to undergo surgery next week to repair a torn labrum and a separated shoulder, Rick Dhaliwal...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is over 14 weeks away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Monday

Correa is on the bench for Monday's contest against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Correa will get a day off after playing seven straight games, producing 10 hits including two doubles and a homer in those contests. Jorge Polanco will slide over to shortstop and bat third in Monday's matchup with the Tigers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense

McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. McCarthy tripled in a run in the second inning and came home on Geraldo Perdomo's triple two batters later. In addition to the extra-base hits, McCarthy also made a couple of nice catches, one of which prevented additional runs. He's started seven of eight games since being called up a week ago, mostly slotting in at right field while Pavin Smith has bounced between right field, first base and DH. The game appears to have slowed down for McCarthy in his second stint in the majors this season. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with three walks, three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his seven-start run.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Four-game on-base streak at Tacoma

White (groin), who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, has reached safely in four straight games for the Rainiers. The rehabbing infielder is still sitting on a .136 average and .406 OPS during his seven-game rehab...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Progresses to playing defense

Meyers (shoulder) played center field in an extended spring training game Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has been playing in extended spring training games as the designated hitter for a week and a half, but Saturday's matchup marked the first time that he had played defense in West Palm Beach. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he's made good progress recently.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Out of lineup

Bart will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Bart finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last four games. He's struggled to a .160/.299/.321 line on the year while striking out 44.3 percent of the time. Curt Casali starts behind the plate Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Notches steal Sunday

Brantley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners. At 35 years old, it's no surprise Brantley isn't running as often as he used to -- this was his second attempt and first successful steal of the year. The veteran outfielder hasn't attempted more than five steals since 2018, so any speed contributions are icing on the cake. With the bat, he's hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, going 8-for-31 (.258) in that span. He's posted a steady .280/.367/.408 slash line with three home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple in 42 contests this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Heads to bench

Mullins will sit Monday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins sits for just the third time this season, with Ryan McKenna taking over in center field. He's so far been unable to repeat the form he showed in his breakout season last year, as he's hitting a modest .241/.303/.372 on the season, but he's at least helped fantasy teams in a big way with his 11 steals, a number which ranks fourth in the league.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Remains sidelined

Tucker (foot) remains on the bench Monday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker left Saturday's game against the Mariners with left foot discomfort and didn't take part in Sunday's season finale. He'll wind up missing at least two starts, though the Astros haven't indicated he'll need a trip to the injured list. Chas McCormick starts in right field in his absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Late scratch Monday

Bellinger is no longer listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Bellinger was initially set to start in center field and bat seventh, but the Dodgers have since released a new lineup. The outfielder was held out of Tuesday's and Wednesday's games due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, though it's unclear if the same issue is keeping him out of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA

