Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior in Sequel

The CW has released photos for "Lies That Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. After a nearly monthlong hiatus, the series is set to return on Tuesday, May 31st. The last episode of Superman & Lois left off on a shocking revelation when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) finally came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, revealing that he and her lifelong friend Clark Kent are one and the same. Given the situation with Ally Allston and the Inverse World, the truth coming out was imperative, but it is something that will come with major implications, though from the looks of things, it may see Lana and her daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette) even closer. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos from the upcoming episode.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO