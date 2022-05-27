ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior in Sequel

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction is currently underway on Fast X, the tenth and penultimate installment in the main Fast and the Furious franchise. The action saga will feature a mix of surprising new and returning faces, including The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role. In his latest...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Stranger Things Cast Will Play Dungeons & Dragons In Real Life Next Month

The cast of Stranger Things will be returning to the Dungeons & Dragons table next week. Last week, Netflix released a poster promoting its upcoming Netflix Geeked week, which will preview and promote a wide variety of Netflix shows. One of the things mentioned on the posted was "The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure," with no further explanation given. A couple of days later, host B. Dave Walters confirmed that this would be a new special featuring the cast of Stranger Things playing Dungeons & Dragons. The special will air on June 9th at 12 PM ET across all social media channels, with Gaten Matarazzo as the only confirmed guest.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

National Treasure 3: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Third Film With Nicolas Cage

Maybe all hope for a third National Treasure film isn't lost after all. Following two films with Nicolas Cage, the beloved Disney adventure franchise is moving forward with a TV series on Disney+ that stars Lisette Alexis and focuses on a mostly new group of characters. Even Cage has said that the chances of a third National Treasure feature film are slim, given the new TV show. However, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently offered an update that has fans hopeful the Cage trilogy will be completed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Did Ewan McGregor Just Tease More Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes?

As the third day of Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim comes to an end, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor made yet another surprise appearance at the con. It's been 17 years since the actor played the beloved Jedi in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and this weekend saw his long-awaited return on the Disney+ limited series. However, the actor made a comment on the live stage that has fans wondering if there will be more than just six episodes of the new show.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Jason Momoa
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reveals Why the Jedi Returns to Fight the Inquisitors

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were released on Disney+ this past Friday, officially bringing Prequel Trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back into the Star Wars fold. Fans knew going into the series that it was set a decade after Episode III, which means that Obi-Wan is supposed to be living a life in exile on Tatooine, watching over young Luke Skywalker. The trailers, however, featured a major showdown with the Inquisitors, leaving viewers wondering what drove the Jedi out of his supposedly strict exile.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Introduces New Character With Surprising Twist

Spy x Family is sitting atop the anime industry right now as the show to beat for 2022. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the Forger Family given how precious Anya and her adoptive parents have proven themselves to be. But for those caught up with the show, well – you know a newly outed secret identity could mess things up for the brood very soon.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bo Burnham Releases Over an Hour of Outtakes From Inside Special

Look, he's made you more content! Bo Burnham has released over an hour of outtakes from his acclaimed Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside. The video, released free on the comedian's YouTube channel, begins with alternate versions of the songs "Stuck in a Room" and "Jeffrey Bezos," then rolls into an hour of outtakes featuring new jokes and songs, and alternate versions of the material seen in Inside. Since this backmatter has been released as a stand-alone video, it's held together by bits of behind-the-scenes moments like Burnham wondering aloud "does this look cool or just stupid?" while setting up a shot.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Film Star#Instagram#Universal#Fast X#Asian
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clea Post-Credits Clip Released Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be the highest-grossing picture of the year, and the marketing team at Marvel is doing anything it can to make sure people still turn out to the cinema in droves. Saturday, the House of Ideas shared two clips online, one revealing most of the surprise Illuminati members, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Another included nearly the entirety of the post-credits scene featuring the first interaction between Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Clea (Charlize Theron), her live-action debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 to Surpass The Batman to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022 at the Box Office This Weekend

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit another milestone this weekend. The Marvel Studios sequel will surpass DC Comics' The Batman which starred Robert Pattinson as the titular character and was directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman ended its theatrical run with $752 million at the worldwide box office, and the Doctor Strange sequel will pass that long before it stops showing in theaters. Multiverse of Madness will officially pass that after this weeks numbers come in.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nope's Keke Palmer Shows Bleach Love With Slick Yoruichi Cosplay

Keke Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele's next major feature film Nope among many other things, has given Bleach an awesome new look with some surprising cosplay taking on Yoruichi Shihouin! It's no secret that fandoms for anime and manga have broken further into pop culture in the last few years, but they aren't the only recent niche activities getting some major play on a big new stage. Ballroom performances go back several decades, and without digging too deep into them, these performances and house culture have seen gotten even more pop culture recognition thanks to shows like Legendary on HBO Max.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Opens to $248 Million Worldwide at the Box Office

Tom Cruise has officially flown past a personal best with Top Gun: Maverick. The film has brought in a massive $248 million at the box office globally, with figures that includes previews, domestic take, and the best ever overseas launch for a Tom Cruise film with a $124 million debut. Per Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick beats Cruise's previous best, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, by 28 percent. The film is also Cruise's biggest opening ever in 32 markets and is the second biggest opening weekend for a live-action Paramount picture, second only to Transformers Age of Extinction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui Teases What's Next for Lana and Clark

At the end of the most recent episode of Superman & Lois, "Truth and Consequences", everything changed for The CW series when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) revealed to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) his real identity as her lifelong friend Clark Kent. It's a major revelation that will certainly have huge consequences going forward and according to Chriqui, it's a revelation that alters dynamics for everyone.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: "Lies That Bind" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Lies That Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. After a nearly monthlong hiatus, the series is set to return on Tuesday, May 31st. The last episode of Superman & Lois left off on a shocking revelation when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) finally came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, revealing that he and her lifelong friend Clark Kent are one and the same. Given the situation with Ally Allston and the Inverse World, the truth coming out was imperative, but it is something that will come with major implications, though from the looks of things, it may see Lana and her daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette) even closer. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos from the upcoming episode.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 Star Previews ”Bigger” Volume 2

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, now streaming on Netflix. "Your suffering is almost at an end." Those are the words of villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the cursed "dark wizard" terrorizing Hawkins, Indiana in Stranger Things Season 4. For fans waiting to find out what happens after the shocking reveal that ended Volume 1, your suffering is almost at an end: the super-sized Volume 2, consisting of two feature-length episodes, arrives July 1 on Netflix. In a new interview, the man behind the monster previewed the even "bigger" final episodes of Stranger Things' two-part penultimate season:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batman: Failsafe Trailer Released

DC has released the trailer for Batman: Failsafe, the debut arc of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's upcoming run on Batman. The story begins in Batman #125 and sees Batman plagued by visions of a terrible future. At the same time, someone in Gotham is murdering the city's wealthy elites, and one of Batman's greatest foes is involved. According to the official synopsis, "Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning." You can watch the trailer below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Superman & Lois "All is Lost" Synopsis Released

Superman & Lois doesn't return with new episodes until next week — specifically Tuesday, May 31st — but now we're getting more of an idea of what's next for Superman and Smallville after the upcoming "Lise That Bind". The CW had released the official synopsis for "All is Lost", the June 7th episode of Superman & Lois and from the sounds of things, there's a bit of confusion about what's going on with Ally Allston — as well as Lucy Lane.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Martin Reunion Special Announces Bet+ Release Date

BET+ has set a release date for its upcoming reunion for the cast of the late '80s/ early '90s sitcom Martin. Comedian Martin Lawrence starred with Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Thomas Mikal Ford in the FOX series for five seasons, which quickly became one of the pillars of FOX's comedy lineup. All series regulars will return for Martin: The Reunion except for the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the character Tommy Ford, who passed away at the age of 52 in 2016. Hosted by Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion will stream on BET+ June 16, according to Variety.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2's Epic Battle Received Last-Minute Change by Kevin Feige

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been in theaters for almost a month now, and its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still being felt. The film takes some inventive and unexpected approaches to the world of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with a creative approach led by director Sam Raimi. One of the highlights of Multiverse of Madness is easily the music note fight between two versions of Doctor Strange — and according to a new report from Marvel.com, the process of bringing it to life was unique, and involved an unexpected note from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy