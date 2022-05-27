Fayetteville scores two in 10th to top Wood Ducks
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-run, two-out home run by Kenedy Corona allowed Fayetteville to take a 5-3 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.
The Wood Ducks recorded the first two outs with Victor Mascai on second base. Corona then took a 2-1 pitch for a homer to left to break the 3-all tie.
The Wood Ducks went down in order in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Wood Ducks camo-themed hat night postponed
Fayetteville (19-23) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Joey Loperfido laced a line-drive single to left that scored Jaxon Hallmark and Kennedy Corona.
Down East (18-24) tied it when Abimelec Ortiz hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot. Alejandro Osuna later singled in Yenci Pena.
Both teams got a run in the fifth to tie the game at 3-all until the 10th inning.
The two teams meet again Friday at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0