Fayetteville scores two in 10th to top Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-run, two-out home run by Kenedy Corona allowed Fayetteville to take a 5-3 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks recorded the first two outs with Victor Mascai on second base. Corona then took a 2-1 pitch for a homer to left to break the 3-all tie.

The Wood Ducks went down in order in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Wood Ducks camo-themed hat night postponed

Fayetteville (19-23) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Joey Loperfido laced a line-drive single to left that scored Jaxon Hallmark and Kennedy Corona.

Down East (18-24) tied it when Abimelec Ortiz hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot. Alejandro Osuna later singled in Yenci Pena.

Both teams got a run in the fifth to tie the game at 3-all until the 10th inning.

The two teams meet again Friday at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.