Kids, 3 and 7, hurt in fall from third-story window

SAN DIEGO — Medics rushed two young children to the hospital after they fell from a third-story window in the Otay Mesa area Thursday night, officials said.

The kids fell from the window at an apartment building on Sea Fire Point near Ocean View Hills Parkway around 7:30 p.m., a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson confirmed by phone.

A 3-year-old and 7-year-old child were both hurt, with the younger of the two kids having a head injury, the spokesperson said. They were both rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The newly-developed neighborhood where the kids fell is located just north of state Route 905 and San Ysidro High School. FOX 5 arrived to find caution tape and police still stationed near a unit in the Playa Del Sol complex.

A bent screen was sitting on the pavement in an alleyway between two lines of garages, where some bloody towels were also left on the floor. Police blocked the area off with caution tape.

Officials did not immediately have details regarding the severity of the kids’ injuries, or any further information on what led up to them falling.

