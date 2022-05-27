ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devoted fans roll into Star Wars convention in Anaheim to celebrate favorite movie franchise

It's the Star Wars version of Comic-Con.

Star Wars Celebration is underway at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the event is always full of surprises for fans of the franchise.

When you hit the convention floor, it's always a sight to behold.

For example, resident Juan Galvan made a "Star Wars" inspired stroller for his daughter, Indie.

"If I have to push the stroller, it should be a cool one," said Galvan. "It plays music and stuff, so it's a Bluetooth, everything, so my wife loves it."

You can even build droids at "Star Wars" Celebration, or you can build your own costumes!

They do get attention, and that's the point.

"It's the creativity. Everyone can, like, come from anywhere, take stuff from their closet or the workshop and just create something that is special to them and show it off to people who are as creative," said Jamie Berry.

You can even buy "Star Wars" apparel, and if you like to people watch, well, there's plenty of that happening, too.

Where else you going to find Han Solo Cup?

"I found out recently that the original Bantha was an elephant and it blew my mind because I've loved it for decades now," said fan Lisa Mei Ling Fong. "I had to build Margie in honor of the original elephant."

If you'd like "Star Wars" technology, there's an LG OLED limited edition 65-inch "Star Wars" television. But what happens when you turn it on?

"It's an initial launch of the product for the fans, right? So we made only 501," said Jose Cardona. "They're exclusive. It's because of the 501st Legion so it's a shout out to the fans, you know? So we're trying to build that fandom."

For more information, visit the Star Wars Celebration website .

