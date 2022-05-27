NRA Opens Gun Convention in Texas After School Massacre

Congresswoman Liz Cheney announced on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. That's according to a statement from Cheney's press office. "While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning," Cheney said in a written statement. "I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC's guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack."

