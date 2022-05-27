ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

May 27 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Gospel and Blues

The Farmville Community Arts Council will host Gospel and Blues Night at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St. The event will feature recording artists, including the Glorifying Vines Sisters and Shirley McNeil with the Gospel Singers of Faith. General admission tickets are $5 and will be available at the door or at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65388.

Food distributions

Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a drive-through food bag giveaway for the Winterville community from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday.

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.

The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce, baked goods and nonperishables starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.

VFW Bingo

Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.

Training center open house

The Bethel Employment Skills Training Center, located next to the pharmacy on Main Street., will host an open house at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will feature the Pitt Community College Mobile Demonstration Lab as well as industry partners sharing information regarding job opportunities. For more information, contact Stephenie McLean at Mcleansam@gmail.com or call 333-0089.

Art reception

Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception for the new exhibit, “Growing Up Queer in the South,” from 5-8 p.m. on June 3. Select artists, chosen by juror Liz Williams at the Campaign for Southern Equality, will be awarded cash prizes. The exhibition, which continues through Sept. 24, features 63 artworks in a wide variety of media, including installations, sculptures, textiles, paintings, photographs and prints. There is no admission charge. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.

Newcomers Club

The June meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Wednesday, June 8, beginning with a social time at 11:30. Lunch will be served at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. Singer and songwriter John “Singer” Benson will entertain. Email reservations by Sunday, June 5, to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.

Baccalaureate

First Christian Church of Farmville, 3776 S. Main St., will host a community baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. on June 5 open to all area graduates. Call 753-3179 to RSVP.

398th Engineers

Former members of the 398th Engineer\Supply Co. of Greenville will hold their next breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. June 11 at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.

Lion’s Fun Fest

The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25 beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for more information and to complete a vendor application on the phone.

