Lincoln boys basketball coach leaving, takes job at Walton High School

The Lincoln boys basketball program is looking for a new head coach, as Matt Anderson has stepped down as head coach of the Trojans to take a job at Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs.

Anderson was hired at Lincoln in 2017, leading the Trojans to the regional finals three of his five seasons. They fell in the regional quarterfinals this year, finishing the year at 18-8.

https://twitter.com/CoachA523/status/1529974764969680896

In a tweet, Anderson said he was excited about taking the job at Walton.