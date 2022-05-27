Rangers explode in the ninth to beat Athletics

Adolis Garcia doubled home pinch runner Eli White from first base in the ninth inning and Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-run home run as the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Thursday in the first game of a four-game series between the American League West rivals.

Texas produced its deciding run in the ninth. Jonah Heim singled with one out, off Lou Trivino. White then replaced Heim and was on the move for second when Garcia slashed a double into the left-field corner; White scored without a throw.

Sam Moll relieved Trivino and was greeted by Lowe’s home run, his third of the year, to provide Texas some key insurance runs.

The Rangers’ ninth-inning uprising made a winner out of Matt Bush (2-1), who pitched a perfect eighth inning. Joe Barlow earned his eighth save of the season and converted his 16th straight save opportunity over the past two campaigns.

The Rangers have won two straight since dropping three in a row.

Trivino (1-3) took the loss for the Athletics, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Cole Kalhoun singled to open the frame and took second base on a throwing error by Elvis Andrus that allowed Jonah Heim to reach first. After a strikeout, Lowe walked to load the bases. Andy Ibanez then walked with two outs to force in Kalhoun.

Oakland tied the game in the fourth as Chad Pinder singled, went to third on Sean Murphy’s double and came across when Texas starting pitcher Martin Perez uncorked a two-out wild pitch.

Both teams got runners to second in the seventh inning but could not bring them home.

Starters Frankie Montas and Perez both were solid but were not involved in the decision. Montas allowed one unearned run and three hits in seven innings while striking out 11 and walking two. Perez followed up his complete-game shutout at Houston on May 20 with another strong start, surrendering one run on four hits in seven innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.

–Field Level Media

