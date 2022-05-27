ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Ridge baseball players get special graduation ceremony

By Danny Mata
 4 days ago
Vista Ridge is one of just 8 teams left in the 5A playoffs. But while they’re trying to get closer to a state title, their classmates will be graduating. The school decided to do something for the Wolves 4 seniors by holding a graduation ceremony on the baseball field.

“That was so cool! We got a special graduation for sure," said pitcher Luke Singleton. "I wouldn’t like it any other way. This was great. Graduating on a baseball field, a place we love, it was awesome!”

“That’s a dream as baseball players, getting to graduate on the field," left fielder Michael Thompson said. "Yeah, we get to walk across the stage at UCHealth, but I think it’s cooler to be on the field, personally. Walking in our baseball uniforms on the field, I think it’s just cool that they made the time for us.”

“We just had our last home games on Monday," outfielder Ashton Surita said. "We won’t play here anymore. It was definitely special to be able to come back out here and walk, and be on the field one last time.”

This had never been a problem before. These seniors helped lead Vista Ridge to its first playoff appearance, first league title, and first regional title.

“It’s pretty special," said second baseman Jace Phillips. "It’s pretty unique to know that we were the first ones to be out here, and we were good enough to make it this far in the playoffs, and that we have the option to have a cool graduation out here.”

Vista Ridge will face Chaparral in the next round of the playoffs.

