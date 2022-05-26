ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huff, Bowser each hit 2 HRs as Stanford beats Arizona 15-8

Kody Huff and Drew Bowser each hit two of Stanford's five home runs and the top-seeded Cardinal never trailed Thursday night in their 15-8 win over Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Ranked No. 3 nationally in the D1Baseball poll, Stanford (39-14) scored in five straight innings — capped by a five-run top of the sixth — to take a 13-4 lead.

The Cardinal, who extended the program’s longest win streak since 1999 to 13 games, plays in Saturday's semifinals against the winner of Friday's loser-out game between Arizona and Arizona State.

Five different Stanford players had at least three hits and three more had two hits apiece. Huff finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and five runs, and Bowser went 3-for-6 with four RBIs and four runs. Brett Barrera was 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run.

Tanner O’Tremba went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning for Arizona (36-22) and Tony Bullard was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

