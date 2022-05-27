Talented TE impressed by recent Clemson visit; set to return for Swinney Camp

This promising tight end prospect from the Tar Heel State has seen the recruiting process pick up during the spring evaluation period.

Clemson is one of the many schools that have made spring stops by Weddington High School (Matthews, N.C.), the alma mater of Tigers rising sophomore running back Will Shipley.

One prospect from Weddington on the Tigers’ radar is Brooks Mauk, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end in the class of 2024.

“The recruiting process has really picked up,” Mauk told The Clemson Insider recently. “We’ve had a lot of coaches stop by our spring practices. We have a lot of talent on the team and a winning tradition that attracts the college coaches.”

Along with Clemson, ACC schools such as Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are showing interest in Mauk.

The rising junior plans to participate in the three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp from June 10-12 and is looking to leave an impression on Clemson’s coaching staff.

“I’m hoping to show the coaches that I’m coachable and fit their culture,” he said.

Mauk describes himself as a tight end who can not only contribute as a pass-catcher and weapon in the passing game, but also impact the running game with his physical style of play and ability to pave the way for running backs as a blocker.

“I have good hands and can stretch the defense,” he said, “but my biggest strength is probably my physicality. I really like to block, hit and open holes.”

Mauk traveled to Tiger Town earlier this spring, making his first visit to Clemson on Saturday, March 5, and came away impressed after his experience on campus.

“The player-first culture and atmosphere really stood out,” he said, reflecting on what he remembers most about the visit. “The coaching staff is dedicated to helping the players grow on and off the field.”

In addition to Clemson, Mauk will be camping this summer at Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, UNC Charlotte and possibly Navy as well.