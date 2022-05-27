Man shot outside Laurinburg store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO