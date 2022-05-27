Man shot outside Laurinburg store

Durham, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday along Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road around 7:45 a.m., where they found a woman who was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was hospitalized Sunday night after police say a shooting happened in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported they were sent around 5:35 p.m. to a home on First Run Circle, just off Harrisburg Road. Officers say they found a juvenile with...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities say they have arrested a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at churches Sunday morning. The incidents were reported about 30 minutes apart, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident was reported at 10:37...
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a car during a shooting that also injured another man near Clinton Sunday evening, Sampson County deputies said. The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. as a gunshot victim along Loop Road, which is off N.C. 24 just east of Clinton, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayetteville, N.C. — Three people were shot overnight at a hookah lounge, according to Fayetteville police. Police confirmed multiple people were shot before 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the Airborne Hookah Lounge at 5007 Raeford Road. One person was found at the hookah lounge, and the other two showed...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured Saturday following a shooting in Myrtle Beach. Officers were called to a local hospital for a report of a person being treated for an apparent gunshot wound, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Vest added...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting happened in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to a hospital on Saturday after reports of a person with a gunshot wound. The person hurt is still being treated at the hospital as of Sunday.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A rider of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after a wreck in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said the incident happened at 3:46 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard near Grande Dunes. Vest said the...
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two men threw Molotov cocktails at two churches on Sunday. Deputies were called to Grays Creek Church at 4750 Grays Creek Church Road in Hope Mills around 10 a.m. on Sunday. Then, deputies responded just after 11 a.m. to New Calvary Missionary Baptist at...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the wreck happened in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings Highway just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The person that died was later identified as 47-year-old...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 8-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Florence County by a man who was shooting at cars driving by his home, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in High Point, according to police reports. High Point police said they got a call to Pendleton Court about a shooting. Officers found 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. EMS...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to an incident with a weapon near Coastal Carolina University Monday morning. An alert from CCU at 7:23 a.m. said the incident was in the area of Patriots Hollow Apartments. Officers responded to a suspicious person with a gun and were able to...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend. The News & Observer reports that Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland,...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Archie Timothy Brown, 56, has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Friday on Sunset Drive at Bethea Street Extension, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Brown worked as a nurse practitioner with CareSouth of Latta. Three teens have been taken...
