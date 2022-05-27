Uvalde Gunman Spent 12 Minutes Firing Shots Outside School Before Entering

Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos discussed buying a gun and shooting up a school on social media months before the Robb Elementary massacre, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday. Last September he asked his sister, who The Daily Beast has confirmed is in the Navy, to buy him a gun in September last year. “She flatly refused,” McCraw said. On Feb. 28, he had a private Instagram chat with others in which there was talk of Ramos potentially being a school shooter, McGraw said. Three days later, in an Instagram chat with four others, he said he wanted to buy a gun. On March 3, someone in another group chat wrote to Ramos, “word on the street is you were buying a gun” to which he replied “just bought something rn [right now].” On March 14 he posted “10 more days,” which prompted one person to ask if was “gonna shoot up school or something?” Ramos replied, “No and stop asking dumb questions and you’ll see.” McCraw admitted Friday that cops should have stormed the classroom sooner but he also noted the social media red flags. “Ideally, we would have been able to identify this guy as a suspect and prevent him from attacking before the 24th,” he said.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO