Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Gunman Spent 12 Minutes Firing Shots Outside School Before Entering

By Alice Tecotzky
 4 days ago
Police outlined a new timeline for the school shooting in Uvalde in which 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos spent 12 minutes firing shots outside Robb Elementary School prior to entering the building. Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department...

DOJ Launches Review of Uvalde Police Response to School Shooting

The Justice Department announced Sunday it will conduct a review of the police response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, promising a “fair, transparent, and independent” review of how law enforcement responded to the shooter at Robb Elementary School. “The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” a spokesman said in a statement. “The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.” The city’s school district police department has been widely criticized for waiting to confront the gunman inside the school, allowing him time to commit the massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The department said it would release its findings in a report once it was finished.
UVALDE, TX
Cops Are Only Human, But They Unforgivably Failed in Uvalde

In the wake of an unspeakably violent tragedy, there’s often (and understandably) a fog of bad information floating around. Such is the case with the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The public was initially told that the 18-year-old who massacred 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
‘Livid’ Abbott Blames Others for Misinformation He Shared About Uvalde Shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was grilled Friday about why he shared incorrect information in the initial aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, hailing cops as quick-thinking heroes and failing to disclose the extraordinary length of time it took to storm the classroom where a gunman was holed up with kids and teachers. Officials admitted Friday that more than 19 officers, including three tactical cops with shields, stood in a hallway for 35 minutes under the assumption that every child was dead. “Yes, I was misled, I am livid about what happened,” he said. He blamed officials for feeding him misleading information that he then delivered to the public. “It was a recitation of what people in that room told me,” he said. Abbott initially praised the “quick response” of law enforcement and said it “could have been worse” without their actions. He also falsely said the gunman was carrying a handgun, not an AR-style rifle.
UVALDE, TX
Girl Scouts Honors 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim Who Died Calling 911

Amerie Jo Garza, a ten-year-old girl with beautiful round cheeks and a sweet smile, loved Play-Doh, pizza, and swimming. “She had a generous heart,” the fourth grader’s grandmother, Berlinda Arreola recently told The Daily Beast. “She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand... She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself.”
UVALDE, TX
Donors Raise $2.5 Million for Orphaned Children of Uvalde Victim Irma Garcia

Donors have rallied together to raise more than $2.5 million via GoFundMe for the family of Irma Garcia, the Robb Elementary School teacher who was killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and whose husband, Joe, died just two days later. “Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister, a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody,” wrote her cousin Debra Austin, who organized the fundraiser. Joe reportedly died from a “medical emergency” after he visited his late wife’s memorial. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin said.
UVALDE, TX
‘You’ll See’: Cops Reveal More Chilling Posts From Uvalde Gunman

Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos discussed buying a gun and shooting up a school on social media months before the Robb Elementary massacre, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday. Last September he asked his sister, who The Daily Beast has confirmed is in the Navy, to buy him a gun in September last year. “She flatly refused,” McCraw said. On Feb. 28, he had a private Instagram chat with others in which there was talk of Ramos potentially being a school shooter, McGraw said. Three days later, in an Instagram chat with four others, he said he wanted to buy a gun. On March 3, someone in another group chat wrote to Ramos, “word on the street is you were buying a gun” to which he replied “just bought something rn [right now].” On March 14 he posted “10 more days,” which prompted one person to ask if was “gonna shoot up school or something?” Ramos replied, “No and stop asking dumb questions and you’ll see.” McCraw admitted Friday that cops should have stormed the classroom sooner but he also noted the social media red flags. “Ideally, we would have been able to identify this guy as a suspect and prevent him from attacking before the 24th,” he said.
UVALDE, TX
Cops Call BS on Pro-Gun Uvalde Rep’s Wild Claim About Gunman

The pro-gun Republican congressman representing Uvalde, who has come under fire this week for dodging questions on gun control and for previously boasting about opposing gun legislation, claimed on Friday morning that he had received “new information” that school shooter Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.
UVALDE, TX
Texas Guv Greg Abbott Booed as He Visits Uvalde School

As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived at Robb Elementary School, the site of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, some members of a gathered crowd began booing and heckling the politician. Abbott traveled to the site to meet with President Biden, who was also visiting. Videos circulating on Twitter show members of the crowd booing Abbott as he wheels himself past the school sign, with Newsweek reporting that one man can be heard saying, “We need change, governor” as other onlookers give him a thumbs down. According to Reuters, a man can be heard yelling, “Shame on you, Abbott!” in one of the videos. The governor has faced criticism for loosening Texas gun regulations in the years prior to the massacre in Uvalde. On Thursday, he pulled out of the NRA’s convention in Houston that took place this weekend.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Drops Out of NRA Convention After Uvalde Massacre

After “prayerful consideration,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the last-minute decision to drop out of speaking at the NRA convention in Houston. The decision follows Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead. In a statement, Patrick said, “While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde.” He concluded, “This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost.” Musicians Lee Greenwood, Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, and more are also skipping the conference, and Gov. Greg Abbott is reportedly just sending a pre-recorded message. Former president Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are still scheduled to attend.
TEXAS STATE
