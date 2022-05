Dreams of a third national championship are still alive for Utah State’s club baseball program. The Aggies will need to take the difficult route, though. USU is one of four teams still alive after Day 4 of the National Club Baseball Association World Series, which is being contested at Dolny Stadium in Greenwood, South Carolina. Half of the teams have been eliminated as of late Monday night, leaving No. 3 USU, No. 5 Cal Poly, No. 2 Florida State and the winner of the late matchup against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 LSU.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO