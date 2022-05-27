Chukars take down Boise Hawks 11-6 for first win of the 2022 campaign

Max Rice won’t be the only Rice hearing it from opposing fans when the Boise State men’s basketball team goes on the road next season. He’ll have his brother to help take some of the heat. Kade Rice, the youngest son of coach Leon Rice, told BroncoNationNews.com...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Libby Boden had a state championship to remember this year in Middleton. The Raft River junior won all four of her events, including the 100 (12.57) and 200 (25.24) meter dashes, plus the long jump (17′5″) and 4 X 200 relay (1:46.61).
Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
POCATELLO — Karie Anne’s Pocatello opened for the summer at the beginning of May. This will be the business’s third year serving up sweet treats in the Gate City.
The first Karie Anne’s started in Rexburg. Now there are locations in Pocatello and Logan, Utah, as well.
Brynlee Broadhead, one of the workers at the Pocatello location, said they are expecting to stay open until the last week of September.
...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has gotten five inches of snow so far on Memorial Day. The summer snow in the mountains has been accompanied by cold rain in the valley, and spotty showers are expected through Tuesday.
If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
BOISE, Idaho — An Army veteran and author is taking on a 10,000-mile journey across the United States. Jake Sansing is walking from Oregon to Maine to raise money for veterans with PTSD. Right now, Sansing is making his way through the Gem State. The idea for the cross-country...
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery to honor and remember those who died will serving our Nation. The ceremony included a wreath presentation, an Aircraft flyover by the 124th Fighter Wing and participation from the...
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Arthur Berry & Company Associate Broker Brent Bungard sold a Boise liquor license this year for $300,000. Last year, Bungard’s liquor license sales were in the $200,000 range. Bungard deals with seasoned licenses, or licenses that have...
The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 invites the community to join them in congratulating the Class of 2022.
The post PCSD 25 class of 2022 high school graduation schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho's higher elevations Sunday through Tuesday along with region-wide cold temps and rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for the possibility of 2 to 10 inches of snow Sunday through noon Monday, with more snow in the forecast through Tuesday.
The weather service advised anyone driving in the Emigration Summit...
You may not realize it, but you could be living in the Wildland Urban Interface — the transition zone between wild spaces and land with human development. On average, 3,000 structures are lost to wildfires in this area each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. The Tablerock Fire...
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When Gov. Brad Little this year proposed that Idaho institute proactive “election integrity audits” after each election, just to make sure results were valid, lawmakers backed him unanimously. The first of those audits was completed on...
IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
A weak trough is gonna slide through today and cover us with cold rains and mountain snows through the night. Highs will be influenced with cold northerly flow and only in the 40's....44 in Jackson and 47 in Pocatello. Salmon dodges the chill a bit and heads to the upper 50's. SW winds 5-14mph +
More rounds of low-pressure from the Pacific Ocean are sweeping into southern Idaho Saturday night. This system started to bring showers to Owyhee County earlier this afternoon and will continue through this evening spreading into more of southern Idaho. The chance of isolated thunderstorms is also persistent this evening, along...
Comments / 0