Norman E. Creller (1938-2022)

TEMPERANCE — Norman E. Creller, a longtime maintenance manager at the Toledo Jeep plant and a licensed electrician whose clients had included the former Toledo Sports Arena and the former Toledo Goaldiggers ice hockey team, died May 23 at his Temperance home. He was 83.

He had an aneurysm, Tara Koch, his stepdaughter-in-law, said.

Mr. Creller retired in 2011 from what is now Toledo Assembly Complex after about 30 years as a maintenance manager. Highlights of his Jeep career included helping close down the Stickney Avenue plant.

Before that, he was an electrician at Dana Corp. for several years. Before and during that time, he also contracted as an electrician with multiple clients such as Toledo Sports Arena and the former Toledo Goaldiggers.

“He could take anything apart and put it back together. And he could make any machinery work.” Mrs. Koch said.

“He was definitely a hard worker, he was also a family man. He was nice, friendly, and helpful. He would help anybody with just about anything,” she said.

In retirement, Mr. Creller volunteered at the Elmhurst Elementary School lunchroom, helping the staff clear the tables and the younger children open their lunch packages when his grandchildren attended the school in the 2010s.

Born Nov. 7, 1938 in Saginaw, Mich., to Goldie and Arthur Creller, Mr. Creller was a Saginaw High School graduate.

In 1984, he married Karen Smith. She survives.

In his free time, Mr. Creller liked being with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s social events and sports games.

Mr. Creller also enjoyed operating a HAM radio for many years (call numbers W8NEC and W8MPM), dining out with fellow HAM radio operators and Jeep retirees, and watching college football games on television. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Creller; brother, Bill Creller, and sisters, Nellie Fish-Carter and Ruth Morningstar.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Karen Creller; daughter, Lori Creller; stepson, James Koch, and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home.